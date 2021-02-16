© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS

Local Motion: Migration of Magnetic North

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Kate Redmond
Published February 16, 2021 at 4:17 PM MST
greg_baker_headshot.jpg

The magnetic north pole is moving. It has, in fact crossed the prime meridian. The British Geological Survey and the U.S. National Geophysical Data Center, which update the World's Magnetic Model, have had to accelerate their process in order to keep up because magnetic north has accelerated to moving 37 miles a year. On this week’s Local Motion KVNF’s Kate Redmond speaks with Greg Baker, assistant professor of geology at Colorado Mesa University and also Dr. Dave Noe, a professional geologist and lecturer living in Paonia. They speak about the reasons and the implications of the migration of magnetic north.

dave_noe.png

Tags

NEWSKVNFNavigationgeologyscienceDave NoeMagnetic northGreg Bakerearth sciencesgps
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
See stories by Kate Redmond