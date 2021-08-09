String Academy Draws Violinists From Around the World to Tiny Lake City

For one week each summer, a group of violinists converge in the tiny mountain town of Lake City. They've been coming for the past 5 years. As KVNF's Laura Palmisano reports, they come to improve their craft and make their music accessible to the community.
Laura joined KVNF in 2014. She was the news director for two years and now works as a freelance reporter covering Colorado's Western Slope. Laura is an award-winning journalist with work recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Broadcasters Association, and RTDNA. In 2015, she was a fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.