Sharing Ministries Food Bank in Montrose serves five counties on the Western Slope. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the food bank has seen a 32% increase in new client visits. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano speaks to Sharing Ministries Director Oneda Doyle about how the nonprofit is coping.
Sharing Ministries Food Bank serves five counties on the Western Slope. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the food bank based in Montrose has seen a 32 percent increase in new client visits. Laura Palmisano speaks to their director about how they're coping at the same time volunteerism has gone down. Plus, Eric Galatas reports Congress has a chance to chart a new path for public-lands management by fixing a system that many say has prioritized oil and gas profits above all other uses, including outdoor recreation.
