Will Toor, director of the Colorado Energy Office, explains efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Gavin Dahl
Published January 7, 2022 at 8:03 AM MST
Gavin Dahl speaks with Will Toor, executive director of the Colorado Energy Office. Previously, he served on Colorado’s Air Quality Control Commission, worked at the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project, was a Boulder County Commissioner, mayor of Boulder, and worked at the University of Colorado Environmental Center. He has a PHD in physics from the University of Chicago. The interview covers greenhouse gas pollution reduction efforts, growing demand for electric vehicles and rural EV charging infrastructure.

Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
