Will Toor, director of the Colorado Energy Office, explains efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
Gavin Dahl speaks with Will Toor, executive director of the Colorado Energy Office. Previously, he served on Colorado’s Air Quality Control Commission, worked at the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project, was a Boulder County Commissioner, mayor of Boulder, and worked at the University of Colorado Environmental Center. He has a PHD in physics from the University of Chicago. The interview covers greenhouse gas pollution reduction efforts, growing demand for electric vehicles and rural EV charging infrastructure.