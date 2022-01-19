© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Montrose County Clerk: 'It's always worth it to educate the voters'

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Gavin Dahl
Published December 24, 2021 at 4:21 PM MST
Courthouse.jpg
Gavin Dahl
/
KVNF
Montrose County Courthouse

Republican Montrose County Clerk & Recorder Tressa Guynes discusses her efforts to build confidence in local election systems, and explains what her team found during the automatic recount required because of a close race for one Montrose school board race.

Tags

Election ConspiraciesMontrose County ClerkTressa GuynesRepublican Party
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Related Content