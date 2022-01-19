Montrose County Clerk: 'It's always worth it to educate the voters'

Republican Montrose County Clerk & Recorder Tressa Guynes discusses her efforts to build confidence in local election systems, and explains what her team found during the automatic recount required because of a close race for one Montrose school board race.
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.