© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

School District official claims students would drop out if mask mandate is enforced

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Gavin Dahl
Published September 15, 2021 at 4:08 PM MDT
DCSD-50J-Aug2021.jpeg
Delta County School District
/

Delta County Schools assistant superintendent Kurt Clay tells KVNF many students would drop out of school if a mask mandate is enforced, explains contact tracing, & shares why quarantine numbers aren't published.

Tags

Delta County School Districtpublic healthvaccinationsStudentskurt clayparentsCOVID-19QuarantineMask MandatesContact TracingCOVID Dashboard
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Related Content