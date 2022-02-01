Hinsdale County plans upgrades to peninsula, island property on Lake San Cristobal

Hinsdale County purchased a peninsula and island on Lake San Cristobal just over a year ago, with the help of a $1.3 million dollar Great Outdoors Colorado grant and a $200,000 dollar community fundraising campaign. As Laura Palmisano reports for KVNF, the county now plans to move ahead with renovations at the property.
