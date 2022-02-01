© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
NEWS

Hinsdale County plans upgrades to peninsula, island property on Lake San Cristobal

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Laura Palmisano
Published February 1, 2022 at 7:35 AM MST
Hinsdale County purchased a peninsula and island on Lake San Cristobal just over a year ago, with the help of a $1.3 million dollar Great Outdoors Colorado grant and a $200,000 dollar community fundraising campaign. As Laura Palmisano reports for KVNF, the county now plans to move ahead with renovations at the property.

Tags

NEWSHinsdale CountyKristine BorchersLake San CristobalGreat Outdoors Colorado
Laura Palmisano
Laura joined KVNF in 2014. She was the news director for two years and now works as a freelance reporter covering Colorado's Western Slope. Laura is an award-winning journalist with work recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Broadcasters Association, and RTDNA. In 2015, she was a fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
See stories by Laura Palmisano
