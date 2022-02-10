© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Meg Franko explains new research into the high cost of quality child care in Colorado

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Gavin Dahl
Published February 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM MST
ChildCareCostStudy-Graphic.jpeg
Bell Policy Center
New research published by The Bell Policy Center illuminates the challenges and opportunities in one particularly dire area of critical infrastructure.

"Quality Child Care in Colorado: A Cost Study" is a new three-part research series authored by Meg Franko, in partnership with the Bell Policy Center in Denver. She speaks to Gavin Dahl about why Colorado is one of the least affordable states for infant and toddler care, the coming influx of federal dollars for early childhood education, and a new cost of care model for Colorado.

Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
