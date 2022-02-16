© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
NEWS

Lake City Ice Festival back after pandemic hiatus

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Laura Palmisano
Published February 14, 2022 at 12:04 PM MST
IceClimbing-LauraPalmisano.JPG
Laura Palmisano
/
KVNF
A climber participates in the 2022 Lake City Ice Climbing Festival.

Last year, the town of Lake City canceled its annual Ice Climbing Festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, as KVNF’s Laura Palmisano reports, earlier this month the event returned in all it's glory.

Laura Palmisano
Laura joined KVNF in 2014. She was the news director for two years and now works as a freelance reporter covering Colorado's Western Slope. Laura is an award-winning journalist with work recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Broadcasters Association, and RTDNA. In 2015, she was a fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
