Lake City Ice Festival back after pandemic hiatus

Last year, the town of Lake City canceled its annual Ice Climbing Festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, as KVNF’s Laura Palmisano reports, earlier this month the event returned in all it's glory.
Laura joined KVNF in 2014. She was the news director for two years and now works as a freelance reporter covering Colorado's Western Slope. Laura is an award-winning journalist with work recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Broadcasters Association, and RTDNA. In 2015, she was a fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.