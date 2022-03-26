© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS

Comedian Brent Gill talks about his writing process & touring with David Spade ahead of gig tonight in Montrose

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Gavin Dahl
Published March 26, 2022 at 9:58 AM MDT
BrentGill-RedRocks.jpg
Comedian Brent Gill performs at Red Rocks.

Brent Gill is a professional funnyman and one of Denver’s finest exports, now based in Los Angeles. He’s performing tonight, Saturday March 26th at Healthy Rhythm in Montrose at 8. Tickets are still available. He spoke to Gavin Dahl on The Pen and The Sword on Friday.

NEWS ComedianStandup Comedy
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
