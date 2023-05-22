Octogenarian Mary Nettlton has helped generations of Lake City students learn to read. Nettlon, who's blind, has volunteered at the local school for more than two decades.

Once a week Mary Nettlton walks to the Lake City Community School with the aid of her seeing eye dog Hamlet. Yes, his name is a literary nod to Shakespeare.

Hamlet’s collar noise...Mary tells him to sit...and he sniffs the microphone. Nettleton is here to read with students from the combined 4th/5th grade class.

"One o’clock on Friday afternoon I’m at school and I’m always disappointed if they have a field trip," says Nettlton.

Trip Horn teaches both fourth and fifth grade in this tiny school of just over 80 students.

"They actually fight over who gets to read with Mrs. Mary on Fridays. I pick three

students every week. They love her. I think she’s very positive and gives great feedback. It’s a great thing for our class," says Horn.

The kids meet one-on-one with Nettleton in the school’s small library. Fourth Grader Walker Stark reads aloud to Mrs. Mary, that’s what students and staff affectionately call her.

"The most visited art museum, the Louvre Museum (mispronounces the French word)," reads Stark.

"You want to look at the word, " coaches Nettleton.

"The Louvre (mispronounces word again)," tries Stark.

"Louvre (pronounces correctly) it’s French, " guides Nettleton gently.

"Oh yeah...", Stark agrees.

Nettleton is blind but she doesn’t need to see what the children are reading in order to assist them.

"I can tell a lot just listening. Sometimes I hear things in their reading that might not come up in the classroom because they are not the only one," says Nettleton.

Rebecca Hall is the school’s superintendent and principal.

"That’s what’s so amazing about Mary is she’s probably the best listener we have in town," says the superintendent.

Nettleton explains how she helps students improve their reading over the course of the school year saying, " I correct things I need to, I explain words. We work on, if the student needs it, fluency and expression, stopping at periods and commas."

She says it’s a learning process but she tries not to make it like an English class.

"If they are uncomfortable about their reading or a little embarrassed, it’s a safe

place. I’m not judging. I’m not a teacher. I’m not a parent. I’m not a friend. I’m just a

grandmother who likes to listen to children read," explains Nettleton.

"The museum first opened in 1793 and in 1989 a glass pyramid was added to the main courtyard below. According to the Economist...(mispronounced word)," Stark continues to read.

Nettelton, " The Economist (says word correctly)."

Stark," The Economist (says word correctly this time)."

Fourth grader Walker Stark says he enjoys his time with Mrs. Mary.

"I just want to read to someone. I don’t know. I just usually read by myself. It’s helpful,

really helpful," the young student says.

Nettleton has volunteered at the school for 25 years.

" I’m reading with children of children I began to read with. It’s very exciting," says the elderly tutor.

Superintendent Hall says volunteers, like Mrs. Mary, are essential to the school where staff have multiple roles.

" We are not just a one grade teacher, we are a multi-grade teacher. I’m superintendent and principal. Nobody wears just one hat here. 83-year-old Nettleton takes satisfaction in volunteering and says it benefits the community," says Hall.