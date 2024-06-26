Primary Election Results

Primary elections took place in Colorado on June 25th, with Congressional races as well as state house, state senate and county commissioner races on the ballot.

Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District:

Jeff Hurd, an attorney from Grand Junction, won the Republican primary with 41.9% of the votes.

Hurd, an attorney from Grand Junction, faced five other candidates in the primary and will face Democrat Adam Frisch from Aspen in the general election in November.

Colorado’s 4th Congressional District:

Boebert moved to Colorado’s 4th Congressional district earlier this year where she faced five other Republicans in the primary race.

Boebert was successful in her bid to get the party’s nomination for the district that covers the eastern part of the state.

Boebert won 43.3% of the votes in that district.

University of Colorado Board of Regents, at-large seat:

In the Democratic primary, Elliot Hood 52% of the vote, beating Charles “CJ” Johnson. He’ll face Republican Eric Rinard in November.

Montrose County Commissioner Race:

For the District 1 seat, Republican Scott Mijares beat Lou Stark.

For the District 3 seat, Rick Dunlap beat Scott Riba.

Delta County Commissioner Race:

For the District 2 seat on the Board of Commissioners, Republican Craig Fuller beat Candyce Blair.

House District 58:

Former Delta County Commissioner Mark Roeber leads Larry Don Suckla by a narrow margin in the Republican primary.

The winner will face Democrat Kathleen Curry in the November election. Curry ran unopposed in the primary.

Marc Catlin, a Republican from Montrose, who is term-limited currently represents the district. He is running in Senate District 5.

Ballot curing deadline:

Election officials say some voters may still need to take action to have their ballots counted.

Rene Warner, the elections manager for Delta County, says some voters may receive notice about issues with the signature on their ballot or about identification discrepancies.

“If you receive a signature deficient letter from us to be sure to turn that in. You have up to eight days after the election to return those and still have your ballot count,” she said.

Voters who are notified about an issue with their ballot have until July 3rd to take action and have their ballot “cured.”

If you receive such a notice, you can text the word Colorado to 28683 (2VOTE).

Click on the link you receive as a reply and follow the instructions.