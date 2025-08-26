LOCAL MOTION: Regional Round-up with Maeve Conran

This week’s Regional Roundup from Rocky Mountain Community Radio includes a story on how the National Park Service is marking its 109th anniversary, and parks advocates are using the milestone to call for more support at a time of budget cuts and staffing shortages. In Boulder, residents are working to establish a new sister city relationship with a community in Ukraine. We’ll also hear about efforts to reduce wildlife–vehicle collisions across the West, and wrap up with a conversation about the latest Bureau of Reclamation report on the Colorado River.

