LOCAL MOTION: Regional Round-up with Maeve Conran

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published August 26, 2025 at 1:00 PM MDT
Panelists speak during an event at Gemini Beer Company in Grand Junction, Colo., marking the 109th anniversary of the National Park Service and highlighting challenges facing the parks.
Caroline Llanes
/
RMCR
This week’s Regional Roundup from Rocky Mountain Community Radio includes a story on how the National Park Service is marking its 109th anniversary, and parks advocates are using the milestone to call for more support at a time of budget cuts and staffing shortages. In Boulder, residents are working to establish a new sister city relationship with a community in Ukraine. We’ll also hear about efforts to reduce wildlife–vehicle collisions across the West, and wrap up with a conversation about the latest Bureau of Reclamation report on the Colorado River.

A feature on a celebration of the National Park Service's 109th anniversary. (RMCR )

A feature on efforts to twin Boulder with a city in Ukraine. (RMCR)

A feature on reducing wildlife-vehicle accidents in Western Colorado. (Aspen)

A two way on the latest Bureau of Reclamation report on the Colorado River. (RMCR)
NEWS