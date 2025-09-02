LOCAL MOTION: Closure of the labor and delivery unit at Delta Health

On this week’s program we’ll hear from Delta Health CEO Jonathan Cohee on the recent decision to close the labor and delivery unit at Delta’s rural hospital. We will begin the program with comments made by community members who spoke out against the closure during the August 18, 2025 Delta Health Board of Directors meeting.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON CLOSURE OF LABOR AND DELIVERY UNIT

On Thursday August 14, 2025 Delta Health sent out a press release announcing the closure of its OB department along with the announcement of an upcoming partnership with Montrose Regional Hospital for OB/GYN services.

The following Monday August 18 , 2025 numerous doctors, nurses, midwives, and community members spoke for nearly an hour sharing professional insights, personal stories, and overwhelming concern for how the decision would impact families across the county.

PUBLIC COMMENTS DURING THE AUGUST 18, 2025 DELTA HEALTH BOARD MEETING

Doctor Matthew Lebsack, Family Practice Obstetrics Provider and West Elk Clinic medical director, addressed the hospital board. Lebsack began his remarks by recalling a medical emergency that required the assistance of medical staff from Montrose Regional Hospital.

Nurse Sierra Mathias echoed Dr. Lebsack’s comments and warned the board of the health risks posed by eliminating local delivery services, especially in emergencies.

Also, speaking during the public comment time was Delta County mid-wife who expressed her disappointment that the delivery unit was folding and asked that the process be slowed down.

The most emotional testimony came from expectant mother - Corey Gallegos. She tearfully pleaded with the board to keep the labor and delivery unit open for other families who want to deliver at Delta Health.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Delta Health Board President Matthew Soper spoke briefly about the hard decision to close the birthing unit and hinted at the possibility of bringing the OB department back.

INTERVIEW WITH DELTA HEALTH CEO

In our second half, we’ll hear from Johnathan Cohee, CEO of Delta Health on why the hospital’s board elected to close the delivery unit and its future plans to bring it back under a more complete OB/GYN model.

Cohee talked about a recent shortage of Family Practice Obstetrics Providers as the catalyst for closing the OB unit and partnering with Montrose Regional Health.

He said the OB model at Delta Health has been based on six Family Practice Obstetrics Providers delivering at the hospital. In recent months, that number has dwindled to under three. He also, noted the lack of deliveries at the hospital over the last couple of years.

According to Cohee, Delta County families are opting to deliver in Grand Junction or Montrose where full OB/GYN services are available.

"We don't have the volume to support, right now, a full-time OB/GYN," said Cohee.

The CEO did mention the possibility of bringing back the labor and delivery unit once the hospital is able to bring in a more comprehensive OB/GYN team. The process will begin with the hospital conducting one of two OB/GYN surgical procedures a month with qualified physicians.