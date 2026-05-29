Montrose Council Debates Pride Recognition and Non-Sanctuary Status

Two controversial topics dominated public comment at last week’s Montrose City Council meeting, both of which exposed political divisions in the city.

First, the council decided not to issue a Pride Month proclamation this June. The city had done so the previous two years. This time, three of five council members declined to move forward.

Evelyn Greenman-Baird, director of Montrose Pride, addressed the council directly.

Greenman-Baird argued the proclamation wasn't about policy, but recognition: "It is the city of Montrose saying to over 1,400 residents — your neighbors, your healthcare providers, your business owners and veterans — residents who are deeply woven into the fabric of this city, that you are part of this community."

Councilman J. David Reed, one of two council members who supported the proclamation, delivered a prepared statement. In the statement, he said, "I am very disappointed by the decision not to issue a proclamation regarding Montrose's Pride Month this year."

Mayor Michael Badagliacco defended the decision, but insisted that LGBTQ residents remain welcome. "I just don't think it's the government's place to make those proclamations,” he said.

June has been nationally recognized as Pride Month in 1999, when President Bill Clinton issued a presidential proclamation declaring it "Gay and Lesbian Pride Month" to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City.

Montrose hosted its first pride festival in 2024. The Montrose Pride organization encouraged supporters to make public comments at the next City Council meeting on June 2, ahead of the 2026 pride festival on Saturday, June 6.

The meeting also featured heated debate over whether Montrose could eventually declare itself a non-sanctuary city on immigration.

Across the country, more states and cities are adopting what they call “sanctuary” policies, aimed at building trust between immigrant communities and local law enforcement. Supporters say the policies help improve public safety by encouraging immigrants to report crimes without fear of deportation. While there’s no single definition of a sanctuary policy, they can include limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, restricting police from asking about immigration status, and requiring judicial warrants before ICE can access local jails. Montrose is not currently a sanctuary city, so declaring non-sanctuary status would be purely symbolic.

Montrose City Council voted in 2024 to declare itself a non-sanctuary city. But the meeting had been held with less than 24 hours of public notice, so the vote had to be re-done, and the resolution failed.

Resident Dave Stockton pushed back pushed back on the consideration of non-sanctuary status, asking the council, "Is supporting non-sanctuary status being driven by national politics or is it something embraced by all of Montrose?”

Councilman Ed Ulibarri responded, stating that declaring Montrose a non-sanctuary city comes down to respecting the law.

No formal vote was taken on either issue at last week’s meeting. However, the debates highlighted political tensions in Montrose, and suggested those divisions are likely to continue playing out at future council meetings.

