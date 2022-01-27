Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
How Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, influences the Supreme Court
Dave Davies
New Yorker writer Jane Mayer discusses the conservative beliefs and influence of Ginni Thomas, an activist who's been associated with some groups involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
