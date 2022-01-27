© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
NPR News

How Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, influences the Supreme Court

Fresh Air | By Dave Davies
Published January 27, 2022 at 11:40 AM MST

New Yorker writer Jane Mayer discusses the conservative beliefs and influence of Ginni Thomas, an activist who's been associated with some groups involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

NPR News
Dave Davies
Dave Davies is a guest host for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross.
