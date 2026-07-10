Investigation continues into the death of Mississippi teen Nolan Wells

Updated July 10, 2026 at 8:49 AM MDT

A press conference is expected today by the family of Nolan Wells, a Black teenager who was found dead on a barrier island off of Mississippi's coast following the Fourth of July weekend. The case is getting national attention, and the family has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

What we know so far

Nolan Wells, 18, was the only friend in his group who didn't return from an Independence Day trip to Horn Island, off the coast of Mississippi.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office / Screenshot of the missing persons press release shared by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, including an undated photo of Wells provided to the them.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating this as a death — not a homicide — per a press release.

There's been a lot of speculation, and state officials haven't announced a cause of death yet; They say the medical examiner is still waiting on a toxicology report to finalize the autopsy.

Most of the public's attention is on the fact that it looks like Wells was the only Black friend in a group of mostly white teenagers.

Right now, the details of what might have happened are coming from social media: A video reportedly showing an argument that took place on the island; A mom of one of Wells' friends said Wells chose to stay on the island when his friends left. Wells being left behind part is one thing catching attention online, as questions about whether that argument involved Wells and if there is a racial element in any of this.

What we're learning about 18-year-old Nolan Wells and Ocean Springs, Mississippi

By all accounts of those who knew him, Wells was really loved by his friends, family and community. He was a wide receiver at Southwest Mississippi Community College. Before that, he played football at Ocean Springs High School. In a statement, his high school coach said Wells was an outstanding young man and the kind of son, teammate, friend and student every coach hopes to have.

Ocean Springs is home to nearly 19,000 people. It's a middle-upper class, majority-white community situated on the southeast corner of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

And for folks on the coast, going out on the water, including trips out to those barrier islands, is pretty normal.

Brian Trascher, with volunteer emergency response group United Cajun Navy, was part of the search for Wells. He says the area the friends went to is especially popular due to the nice beaches on the northwestern tip of the island.

Horn Island is part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore, which is managed by the National Park Service. According to the NPS website , "there is no staff, drinking water, shelter, facilities, or communication on the island."

Trascher says he said calls for help around these barrier islands are not unusual: "There's parts of [the northwest tip of Horn Island] where you could be in like three feet of water and [then] 20 feet of water, like within a few steps."

Where the investigation stands

There haven't been many updates from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, and they have not responded to Mississippi Public Broadcasting, the Gulf States Newsroom and NPR's requests for comment. One of the open questions is when the state's autopsy results will be released.

The Sheriff's Office has asked the community for photos and videos of Wells the day he went missing, particularly for anything "depicting alleged altercations" or arguments that involved Wells.

The next update may come from the Wells' family's attorney, Ben Crump, who is expected to hold a press conference later today with Reverend Al Sharpton and Wells' family in New York City.

This story will be updated.

Elise Catrion Gregg is the Community Engagement Reporter for the Gulf States Newsroom and Mississippi Public Broadcasting. She is based in Jackson, Mississippi.

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