The political risks from war in Iran. And, ICE's use of force is rising, report finds

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As fighting between the U.S. and Iran continues, the political stakes for President Trump are growing ahead of November's midterm elections. Earlier this week, Trump formally notified Congress that the U.S. is back at war with Iran. The administration says the notice starts a new 60-day window to continue military action without additional congressional approval.

maps4media / Getty Images / Getty Images Maps4Media processed and enhanced Sentinal-2 satellite imagery shows Kharg Island and nearby Khargu Island in the Persian Gulf. The U.S. military said it hit a commercial vessel that was headed toward Kharg Island and allegedly trying to avoid the U.S. blockade on Iran on Wednesday.

🎧 The political fallout may come down to gas prices. If these new strikes weaken Iran's regime and open the Strait of Hormuz, sending gas prices down, Trump could benefit politically, NPR's Franco Ordoñez tells Up First. But if fighting escalates, Iran retains control of the major waterway and energy costs rise, the president and Republicans could feel that impact with voters. A majority of Americans oppose the war, but Trump's Republican base has largely remained behind him and continues to trust his framing of the conflict, Ordoñez says.

Jay Clayton, Trump's pick for director of national intelligence, faced sharp questioning from senators about his views on the 2020 election and whether he would remain independent from the president.

🎧 Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee repeatedly asked Clayton who won the 2020 election. He responded by saying he isn't an election denier and acknowledged that Joe Biden was certified as president, but didn't explicitly say he won. NPR's Greg Myre says this line of questioning is likely a focus because the director of national intelligence could be part of any investigation into the 2020 election. Clayton has never worked in the intelligence community, but says he has extensive experience collaborating with intelligence agencies.

who won the 2020 election. He responded by saying he isn't an election denier and acknowledged that Joe Biden was certified as president, but didn't explicitly say he won. NPR's Greg Myre says this line of questioning is likely a focus because the director of national intelligence could be part of any investigation into the 2020 election. Clayton has never worked in the intelligence community, but says he has extensive experience collaborating with intelligence agencies. ➡️ In a separate confirmation hearing, Todd Blanche, Trump's nominee for attorney general, faced intense questioning about the controversies that have troubled the Justice Department over the past 18 months. Here are the key takeaways.

The American Civil Liberties Union has released a new report detailing Immigration and Customs Enforcement's extensive use of force. The report examined more than 1,200 immigration enforcement operations across eight states and found that nearly one-third involved force or the threat of force. Researchers documented officers tackling or pinning people to the ground and using chemical irritants, rubber bullets and tasers.

Life advice

Malaka Gharib/NPR /

Extreme heat is gripping much of the world. For people without air conditioning, or who can't afford to use it, a heat researcher offers these tips:

☀️ Carry a water bottle and drink plenty of fluids. It doesn't have to be just water.

☀️ Cool off with a cold shower or by splashing water on your face and hands.

☀️ Cover your head or neck with a white wet towel.

☀️ Avoid going outside during the hottest parts of the day. Remember that the scorching sun and hot air can make you feel even hotter.

One last heat-wave dilemma: how do you dress for the office without melting? Johnny C. Taylor Jr., president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, weighs in with NPR's Michel Martin on Morning Edition.

Picture show

Olivia Obineme for NPR / Flip a Beat Club Chicago (FABC) chapter participant and artist Ace makes beats using their MPC (or "beat machine") at the bar and art space Nighthawk in Chicago, Illinois, on May 15. According to FABC Chicago founder Cory Morrison, participants make beats using samples provided from the club, and then perform their unique sounds in front of fellow participants and audience members. The event is livestreamed.

A Chicago bar has become one of the city's most unexpected art hubs. Nighthawk hosts live music, DJs, visual art exhibitions and evenings while also sponsoring a food pantry and fundraising efforts in response to the Trump administration's immigration policies. Across the city, organizations like IMAN, a Chicago center for community activism with Muslim roots, are also using art to help communities navigate uncertain times. Take a look at how Chicago's arts spaces are supporting their neighborhoods.

3 things to know before you go

Shaun Botterill / Getty Images / Getty Images Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates the team's second goal by Lautaro Martínez during their World Cup semifinal against England on Wednesday in Atlanta. Argentina defeated the English 2-1 to advance to Sunday's final against Spain.

Argentina is headed back to the World Cup final to compete for a second consecutive title. The defending champions scored two late goals to defeat England 2-1. In this week's installment of Far-Flung Postcards, NPR's Rebecca Rosman takes readers to the oldest bridge in Paris, which was draped in fabric last month to resemble a mountain cave. U.S. businesses are increasingly facing significant expenses due to artificial intelligence. Many are turning to more affordable Chinese AI solutions to reduce those costs.

This newsletter was edited by Majd Al-Waheidi.

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