One dead, several injured after vehicle plows through crowd at LGBTQ+ event in Germany

At least one person is dead and several people are injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd at an LGBTQ+ event in Berlin, Germany on Saturday.

A driver in white vehicle struck several people before 10:00 p.m. local time, according to Berlin police. At least 17 people are injured and several have life threatening injuries, according to Berlin police. They are searching for one or more suspects, the police also said.

The incident occurred in Tiergarten Park, one of the largest parks in Berlin, where an LGBTQ+ celebration was taking place.

Kai Wegner, the governing mayor of Berlin, on Saturday called the incident an "attack on our free and cosmopolitan society."

"Berlin is the city of freedom – and our freedom has been horribly attacked today," Wegner said in a post on social media. "My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and friends… And I have confidence in the police and security authorities, who will investigate with the utmost urgency."

Earlier in the day, hundreds marched through Berlin to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights during the annual Christopher Street Day Parade, a pride parade.

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