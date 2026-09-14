Emmys 2026: Here's the list of winners

Updated September 14, 2026 at 9:30 PM MDT

The Pitt and Widow's Bay took home the top prizes in television at the Emmy Awards on Monday night.

Actor Matthew Rhys became the first person to win in two lead acting categories in one night: he took home best actor in a comedy series for Widow's Bay, soon after he was honored as best lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for The Beast in Me.

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay hosted the show, which paid tribute to the many stars Hollywood has lost over the past year: Reba McEntire performed a rendition of Appalachian Memories in memory of Dolly Parton. Macaulay Culkin, who played Catherine O'Hara's son in Home Alone, honored the late actress alongside Annie Murphy and Dan Levy, who played O'Hara's kids in Schitt's Creek. Jamie Lee Curtis remembered the actor Rob Reiner, who posthumously won an Emmy earlier this month for a guest appearance on The Bear. And Noah Kahan performed "Bridge Over Troubled Water" in the In Memoriam segment, which included the designer Bob Mackie, whose death was announced on Monday.

Winners are in bold below.

Outstanding drama series

WINNER: The Pitt

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends and Neighbors

Outstanding comedy series

WINNER: Widow's Bay

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Nobody Wants This

Hacks

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Outstanding limited or anthology series

WINNER: DTF St. Louis

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Beef

Love Story

Outstanding variety series

WINNER: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

WINNER: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Matthew Rhys, Widow's Bay

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man

Steve Carell, Rooster

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Claire Danes, The Beast In Me

Carey Mulligan, Beef

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

Riz Ahmed, Bait

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac, Beef

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Kate O'Flynn, Widow's Bay

Dale Dickey, Widow's Bay

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Stephen Root, Widow's Bay

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Nick Offerman, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

WINNER: Tom Pelphrey, Task

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Gerran Howell, The Pitt

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Carlos Manuel-Vesga, Pluribus

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

WINNER: Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Fiona Dourif, The Pitt

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis

Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault

Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis

Youn Yuh-jung, Beef

Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: David Harbour, DTF St. Louis

Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis

Richard Gadd, Half Man

Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis

Charles Melton, Beef

Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning

Outstanding writing for a drama series

WINNER: Vince Gilligan, Pluribus

Peter Ackerman, Debora Cahn, The Diplomat

Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman, R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt

Valerie Chu, The Pitt

Will Smith, Slow Horses

Brad Ingelsby, Task

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

WINNER: Hiro Murai, Widow's Bay

Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer, The Bear

Andrew DeYoung, The Chair Company

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show

Outstanding directing for a drama series

WINNER: Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, The Gilded Age

Hanelle M. Culpepper, Paradise

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Vince Gilligan, Pluribus

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Task

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

WINNER: Katie Dippold, Widow's Bay

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Tim Robinson, Zach Kanin, The Chair Company

Michael Patrick King, Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks

Anthony King, Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat

Outstanding reality competition program

WINNER: The Traitors

Dancing With the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

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