Cities across the country report spike in ICE activity ahead of midterm elections

: [POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION Date Oct. 30, 2026: This story incorrectly refers to the outlet where reporter Troy Brynelson works as Oregon Public Radio. It is Oregon Public Broadcasting.]

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Cities and states across this country are reporting a spike in activity from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It's happening in the run-up to the midterm elections. NPR's Jasmine Garsd reports.

JASMINE GARSD, BYLINE: Very early on Wednesday morning, Dover, New Jersey, Councilwoman Sandra Wittner started getting messages about ICE agents - about a dozen or so of them - outside a Walgreens. It was 5 a.m.

SANDRA WITTNER: In Wharton, which is very close to Route 80, in the back end of the building, which backs up to a residential street, between 12 and 15 agents in vehicles, suiting up and getting ready to go.

GARSD: Later in the day, activists say another dozen or so cars were seen going in and out of a warehouse owned by Homeland Security in the nearby town of Roxbury. And the next morning, ICE agents were outside a house near Wittner's family home.

WITTNER: There was definitely a lot of apprehension and fear yesterday. We just really weren't sure if something huge was about to happen. And people - yeah - were not feeling very comfortable or safe.

GARSD: Wittner isn't sure who was detained or where. And these days, it is difficult to report on ICE crackdowns as they happen because Homeland Security no longer publicly shares timely information on its operations. NPR wrote to the agency to ask if there's been a recent surge. And they simply responded, quote, "ICE agents uphold our nation's immigration laws in all 50 states seven days a week, 24 hours a day." In recent weeks and days, there have been reports of a surge of ICE arrests in cities and states across the country - rural Illinois, Oregon, Detroit and throughout California. There have also been reports out of New York City.

UNIDENTIFIED RESPONDER: We're certainly witnessing an uptick in activity and have been since the summer.

GARSD: This person is a rapid responder. She's with a volunteer group of neighbors in New York City. She asked that NPR not use her name because she's worried about retaliation. The group goes to the scene where an ICE operation is happening, like the one being filmed here.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: He has rights, guys. Show a warrant.

UNIDENTIFIED ICE AGENT #1: He ran (ph).

UNIDENTIFIED ICE AGENT #2: Who is this?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Hey.

UNIDENTIFIED ICE AGENT #1: I don't know. You pepper-sprayed the one who grabbed me.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: You guys need to at least show a warrant. That is the law.

GARSD: NPR reviewed and confirmed the video.

UNIDENTIFIED RESPONDER: In the past few weeks, we've seen numerous large operations or what we call cluster raids, of multiple agents going to one spot and then to a next.

GARSD: Across the country, Oregon Public Radio's Troy Brynelson has reported on a similar trend.

TROY BRYNELSON, BYLINE: What we were seeing in early October and what we've seen continue, at least anecdotally, throughout this month is that ICE activity's really picked up in Portland. I'd say it's a noticeable uptick compared to what we've seen over the summer.

GARSD: Wendy Weiser is with the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law. She's concerned that this is happening in the weeks and days leading up to the midterm elections.

WENDY WEISER: The tactics that the administration has been deploying in communities really appear to be designed to try to intimidate voters, even election officials, and to keep people from voting.

GARSD: But she also says that there's been a huge surge in early voting in communities across the country.

WEISER: Americans are tuning this out, and we are not seeing a significant impact on participation. And we're actually seeing huge surges in participation in communities of color and in Latino communities, and in all the communities that have been targeted by ICE and DHS.

GARSD: And even though it hasn't happened, she reminds people that intimidation at the polls is illegal and should be reported.

Jasmine Garsd, NPR News, New Jersey. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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