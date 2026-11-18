This is a story that starts with a remarkable success story. However, the ending has become a cliff hanger — with potentially grave consequences.

The success is clearcut and remarkable: Both Zambia and Zimbabwe are beating back devastating HIV/AIDS epidemics. These neighboring countries in southern Africa are on the cusp of controlling the virus.

Between 2000 and 2025, new infections dropped by 76% in Zambia and 80% in Zimbabwe. In both countries, more than 95% of infected individuals are identified and 95% of them are on treatment, according to data from the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS.

This progress is thanks, in large part, to billions of dollars in U.S. aid over the past two decades.

However, President Trump's new global health strategy is scrambling the landscape. After dismantling without warning the U.S. Agency for International Development in 2025, the administration is now hammering out government-to-government aid agreements as a new framework for how aid is provided.

That process leaves these two countries on very different paths and heading toward uncharted territory.

Just last month Zambian and U.S. officials signed an agreement — albeit for far less annual U.S. health aid than the country received in the past. Zimbabwe, in contrast, lost all U.S. health aid this fall after negotiations collapsed. To get an on-the-ground assessment of what has happened and what the future may hold, NPR interviewed a health worker in each country with experience in the HIV/AIDS world.

Zambia's aid agreement

When the aid agreement was announced on ZNBC — Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation on October 8 — it was branded as "a new chapter" in which the U.S. aid dollars flow primarily through the government and aims to build up the national health system.

The negotiations behind the aid agreement were secretive and became contentious, explains Asia Russell , executive director of the HIV/AIDS advocacy organization Health GAP "There was a massive scandal because activists were able to show that the agreement was planning to condition access to [U.S. global health] funding on access to [Zambia's] copper and rare earth minerals," Russell told NPR . Her organization helped expose this situation. Ultimately, the discussion about mineral rights was decoupled from the health agreement.

"I felt a bit relieved," says the Zambian health worker. But, with the aid agreement finally signed, she says, "the work now begins."

The health worker asked NPR not to use her name because she helped make public that mineral rights were in play and fears government retribution. She worries the Zambian government is ill equipped to face down the obstacles of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

For example, homosexuality is illegal in Zambia. "Because [people are] scared of being arrested when they go to the public health facility, they would rather just stay home and face the consequences of their illness," she says, adding that such a decision not only leaves them without treatment it also lets the virus spread further via unprotected sexual relations, drug activity and other routes.

Under the previous system, huge amounts of U.S. aid went through international and local non-governmental groups who have staff specially trained to reach those vulnerable populations. This new agreement sidelines those groups and instead aims to build up the government's health systems rather than a parallel system, according to the U.S. strategy .

The Zambian health worker is also concerned the country could trumpet success in addressing HIV/AIDS but that thorough outreach and treatment records won't be kept and the right infrastructure may not be in place. For instance, she says, the government may say: " 'We've employed 5,000 community health workers!' "

But, she asks: "What is the quality? What capacity do they have? Who will they be serving? Which district? "

This health worker says many in the medical field have not received answers about what the future health systems will look like.

"It feels like a big mess, honestly. It's scary," she says, "It feels like doing it right is not the priority, but people's lives are at risk."

The Zambian Ministry of Health did not respond to requests for comment. But in the press conference announcing the agreement, Health minister Roma Chilengi said the department plans to recruit up to 40,000 health care workers, including 15,000 front line workers such as doctors, nurses, midwives, scientists, pharmacists, as well as community health workers.

However apprehensive this health worker is, she says that what's happening in Zambia is still better than the situation in neighboring Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe's agreement collapses

In February, negotiations over the future of health aid between U.S. and Zimbabwean officials fell apart.

There was plenty of fingerpointing. Zimbabwean officials said the proposed agreement was lopsided. For example, Zimbabwe would have been obligated to provide data and biological samples of pathogens for research but would not have been guaranteed access to any treatments that result from that information. The U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe said in a press release that the breakdown was regrettable. Whatever the reason, the result was clear. The country went from receiving well over $100 million in U.S. health aid each year to having none.

The health worker in Zimbabwe is baffled by this: "The U.S. put [in] 20 years of support — 20 years of support! — that's a huge investment which I think you cannot just throw away?" But he says that's what he's seeing.

This health worker also asked NPR not to use his name because he fears government retribution for speaking out. Without aid, he says, in his community, people's HIV medications are dwindling. "Within a period of six months or so, you will start to see a very huge impact," he predicts.

But he's concerned the world may never know the real impact. The U.S has had the best data collection and monitoring system for tracking and understanding the HIV epidemic and the response. Going forward the data coming out of Zimbabwe will be hard to verify or trust, he says. "We may not even know…if it's true or not."

The Ministry of Health and Child Care in Zimbabwe did not respond to NPR's requests for comment but this past summer, Zimbabwe's health minister, Dr. Douglas Mombeshora, pledged to expand the health workforce and infrastructure .

In a statement to NPR about the status of aid to the two countries, the U.S. State Department did not address the specific concerns of the health workers but said it's committed to working "with partner governments to define and advance shared global health priorities."

A subdued domestic response

As for public reaction in the two countries? It's been muted, the health workers say.

Both say that in their communities people are mad but that a public outcry has been muted because they fear reprisal from their governments. Russell, of Health GAP, echoed this experience saying many people who she works with are afraid to speak publicly: "The problem is retaliation" because they lived under authoritarian regimes.

"People are trying to not lose more than they've already lost," the health worker in Zambia says. "So even the anger is there, the frustrations are there, but you do not see this very publicly."

Similarly, the health worker in Zimbabwe says, "you can be mad, you can be angry, you can be whatever. But if you talk, you know the consequences of what will happen to you."

Public outcry or not, the global health world will be carefully observing how the next stage unfolds for these two countries.

Jennifer Kates , senior vice president and director of global and public health policy at the research organization KFF, says her team is scrutinizing all the information it can get about the agreement and implementation of the aid agreement in Zambia. And Zimbabwe "is an important one to watch," she says. "It's made a lot of progress, heavily relying on the U.S." — and now the future is uncertain.

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