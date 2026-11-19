Ever argued with your spouse in the car? NPR's Nina Totenberg can relate.

She and her husband, David Reines, have been married for 26 years, and it's on the road where they're most likely to have a spat. "The car is awful," Totenberg told me, laughing. It comes down partly to the brakes. She taps them "way before" Reines does. And when another driver cuts him off, he sometimes wants to return the favor. Totenberg's advice from the passenger seat: "Don't take the bait."

It's so relatable. And as Reines put it, "You can't not have some conflict after 26 years. I think the secret is how you deal with it." (They began our interview for this episode of Your Turn by giving each other a kiss!)

As we ask "What comes next?" in midlife, who's standing beside us matters a lot. Kids leave home, careers shift, and relationships can change, too. So what does a good partnership look like at this stage?

David and Nina's Four L's

When people ask Reines why their marriage works, he points to four L's:

Love. "You gotta love each other."

Like. Do you actually like each other? For Reines, respect is part of this. He says he has total respect for her work, and she respects his career, too. He is a retired trauma surgeon and now keeps busy as a volunteer at the Library of Congress and serves on boards. Each of them also keeps a strong sense of self. "Although we meld," Reines says. "I still have me, and she still has her."

Lust. Physical intimacy matters. They kiss every day, hold hands, "all the time," and have held off on buying a king-size bed. In hotel beds, they joke, they can't find each other if the bed is too big.

Laugh. He says she has one of the best senses of humor he knows. They laugh together every day.

Kerry Thompson/NPR / NPR's Nina Totenberg and her husband, David Reines, have been married for 26 years.

The Magic Six

I also talked with clinical psychologist Julie Schwartz Gottman who I interviewed for my book, Your Turn . She and her husband, John Gottman, co-founded the Gottman Institute and are two of the best-known names in relationship science, and co-authors of Fight Right: How Successful Couples Turn Conflict Into Connection , where they describe the "Four Horseman" which are four destructive communication patterns that can help predict the breakdown of a relationship.

Gottman points to research that shows many dual-career couples spend little time together and much of the communication can be transactional. Did you call the plumber? Did you walk the dog?

The Gottmans found that couples can improve their relationships by intentionally carving out about six hours a week together, and making changes to small, daily and weekly habits. They call it the Magic Six .

Some of these things may sound obvious, yet oftentimes these are the very things that can fall away when couples are too busy or distracted. And she says it's illuminating when couples actually track progress.

Partings (a few minutes each day). Before you leave in the morning, spend a few minutes communicating about what's happening in your partner's day.

Reunions (about 20 minutes a day). At the end of the workday, share a kiss or physical affection. Then have a 20-minute stress-reducing conversation about your day.

Admiration and appreciation (35 minutes a week). Spend about five minutes a day expressing genuine gratitude or naming a trait you admire in your partner. Or tell a story to remind each other.

Affection (35 minutes a week). That works out to about five minutes a day on physical touch, such as holding hands or cuddling before sleep.

Date night (2 hours a week). Have distraction-free time together to enjoy being together. It doesn't need to be dinner and a show. It can be a low-key hike, a museum visit or any activity you enjoy.

State of the union meeting (1 hour a week). Review what's going well as well as concerns or things that are not working, and then talk things out.

Listen. Don't Fix.

Many partners fall into the trap of trying to "fix" the other person's problems or tell them how to proceed. But the point of the daily conversation is to step away from this mentality.

"Most of us just wanna be seen," Gottman told me. "We wanna be witnessed." Jumping in with advice can cut off the conversation before your partner gets the chance to describe what's bothering them.

Instead, she suggests three simple words: "Tell me more."

It's an invitation, Gottman says. It tells your partner, "I really am interested in what you're saying." It shows them that you care.

Nina Totenberg and David Reines have their own version. Every night at dinner, they sit down and ask, "How'd your day go?" He calls Nina a good listener and she says she enjoys connecting this way and spending time together. They keep each other in check and serve as each other's confidant.

Find Your Rhythm

Gottman also had good news for couples who don't share every hobby. You can pursue different passions as long as you bring them back to the table and stay curious about each other. Some couples want lots of independence, and others want to do everything together. The key is to keep asking: Are you missing me? Do we need more time together, or less?

Totenberg and Reins have found their balance. They agree on watching British murder mysteries together. And when he wants a shoot-'em-up, she heads upstairs for Law & Order. Summer vacations on Cape Cod are friends-only, where they spend days doing what they each enjoy. Winter holidays are for her sisters and family.

As Totenberg put it: "If you find somebody that you really love who loves you back, you should grab that and run for all the world because it's ... an enormous gift."

So, if you'd like: give this a try: Ask your partner one open-ended question. Then say, "Tell me more."

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