President Trump has returned from his trip to Asia, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Michael McFaul, a Stanford University professor and former U.S. ambassador to Russia, about Trump’s remarks on the trip and the trilateral meeting. McFaul is the author of “Autocrats vs. Democrats: China, Russia, America and the New Global Disorder.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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