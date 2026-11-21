Before worrying about the temperature of the turkey, travelers could face a different type of uncertainty next week. This time, it's the weather — and it's affecting both U.S. coasts.

"I know there's a lot of travel for many of you as you head into the Thanksgiving holiday, but I'm going to ask you all to consider not traveling unless it is absolutely essential," said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie on X Friday. He said the city is preparing this weekend for extreme high tides and rain that could hit the area Monday afternoon through Wednesday.

Over the past week, cities in California saw mudslides, waterspouts and flooding while Florida also saw coastal flooding and inundated streets. A new set of storms are expected to hit both sides of the country early next week, just as travelers head into the holiday week.

It's already been a wet fall in large swaths of the country, thanks in part to a Super El Niño, a natural climate pattern that shifts weather around the world. Devastating flooding in the Southwest U.S. left multiple people dead and hundreds stranded, and California and the Pacific Northwest have seen high sea level and multiple strong atmospheric rivers.

Atmospheric rivers are here to stay

"Take this weekend: get yourself ready," Lurie, the San Francisco mayor, said after a call with the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Rain and snow, in higher elevations, is possible over parts of the northwest and northern California on Saturday, according to the NWS.

The West Coast is forecasted to see an atmospheric river, a narrow band of water vapor pushed by the wind, on Monday. Another is expected for the Pacific Northwest later in the week, according to the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes. Atmospheric rivers hang over an area and dump precipitation. They can cause months worth of rain in just a few days.

The center expects two to four inches of precipitation over northern California and southern Oregon through Wednesday.

Coastal flood advisories are also in effect through Monday morning in the Bay Area, the NWS said. This comes on top of historic high tides, known as King tides.

Travel troubles could persist after Thanksgiving

Joe Raedle / Getty Images North America In an aerial view, floodwaters inundate a neighborhood on November 18, 2026 in Hollywood, Florida. Parts of South Florida experienced some 12 inches of rain, causing flooding in parts of Broward County.

A storm that started in Florida Friday will move north to the Mid-Atlantic and into the Northeast by Sunday evening, according to the NWS.

Some of the heaviest rain could be seen on the coast of the Carolinas through Sunday morning. Then, heavy rain is expected to move up the coast, said Dan Hoffman, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Baltimore, Md.

Hoffman said during a busy travel week, even with the weather not expected to bring flooding or strong winds, it "doesn't usually take too much to cause things to start to have delays."

As for New England, Andrew Loconto, a meteorologist at the NWS in Norton, Mass., said the storm this weekend is not forecasted to be as big as another storm hitting the region after Thanksgiving. "That could be more impacts for people coming back home," Loconto said, pointing to another highly anticipated day across the U.S. — Black Friday.

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