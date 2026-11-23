Masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested a father and daughter as their tried to board a plane at a Seattle airport on Saturday. The arrest was caught on video, raising new questions about federal immigration enforcement tactics.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Camilo Montoya-Galvez, CBS News’ immigration correspondent, about what the arrest reveals.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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