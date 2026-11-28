The ceremonial keel for the aircraft carrier USS Doris Miller will be laid next week.

CNN reported this summer that the Navy was considering naming the ship after President Trump instead. That brief controversy may have distracted from the personal courage of Doris Miller himself. And putting his name on an aircraft carrier is meant to memorialize his heroism.

Doris Miller, known to his shipmates as Dorie, was 22 years old when Japanese forces attacked the U.S. Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Miller was from a sharecropping family in Waco, Texas, hours away from any coast. But he wanted to see the world and send money to his family, so he enlisted in the Navy.

The U.S. Navy was segregated in those days, like all branches of the armed forces. Black sailors were assigned to custodial roles, in the kitchen and laundry.

Doris Miller became a cook and mess attendant aboard the USS West Virginia, and was in the laundry when bombs began to fall that Sunday morning. He leapt through flames and smoke to move wounded sailors to safer positions, including the ship's badly wounded captain.

Then Doris Miller made his way to a .50-calibre anti-aircraft gun. No Black crew members had been trained for combat duty. But Doris Miller fired that gun at the Japanese planes that were attacking the U.S. fleet, until he ran out of ammunition. And then he pulled men to safety from the oily water, until he was ordered to abandon ship.

More than 2400 Americans died in Pearl Harbor on that date that has lived in infamy. 106 were on the USS West Virginia.

Doris Miller received the Navy Cross for his heroism. It was personally presented by the commander of the US Pacific Fleet, and the citation reads, "for distinguished devotion to duty, extraordinary courage, and disregard for his own personal safety…"

Doris Miller would die in service two years later, in the fiery sinking of the USS Liscome Bay. His body was never recovered.

Seeing Doris Miller's name on an aircraft carrier may remind all of us that courage is not determined by rank or race. Doris Miller served a segregated Navy in a segregated America. He gave his country the highest order of heroism and sacrifice.

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