They fought alongside the U.S. — now this female Afghan military platoon is in limbo

After serving alongside the U.S., an all-female Afghan military platoon is in immigration limbo.

Who are they? The Afghan military's Female Tactical Platoon — a unit deployed with U.S. and Afghan special forces to collect intelligence from women and children.

After the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, members of the platoon came to America under a temporary humanitarian program.

In parts of Afghanistan, it's culturally inappropriate for male soldiers to talk to women and children. While accompanying U.S. forces on raids, the Female Tactical Platoon questioned women and children, looking for the locations of Taliban targets and weapons caches.

After Afghanistan fell to the Taliban in August 2021, members of the platoon joined the tens of thousands of Afghans who evacuated to the U.S.

Many are in the U.S. on humanitarian parole, a temporary program set to expire this summer.

What's the big deal? Members of the Female Tactical Platoon are struggling to obtain permanent residence in the U.S. And after serving alongside U.S. forces for more than a decade, many have nowhere left to go.

Afghans who aided the U.S. military can't go back to Afghanistan, fearing retribution from the Taliban, says former commander of the Female Tactical Platoon, Mahnaz Akbari. She told All Things Considered her soldiers would be in even greater danger as women.

Since the evacuation, many Afghan allies were separated from their families. Platoon members whose families weren't able to evacuate are also in danger, Akbari says: "Now it's really dangerous for our families because they allowed us to work for the U.S. military ... two or three [platoon members], the Taliban captured their brothers and tortured them."

This week, I met with the Female Tactical Platoon (FTP) to discuss the Afghan Adjustment Act. I will continue to work to alleviate the logistical hurdles that our Afghan allies face when working toward a lawful pathway to permanent resident status. pic.twitter.com/MdPvK096NW — Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. (@RepMMM) July 28, 2023

What's next? Congress has been working on a solution for the tens of thousands of Afghans who face immigration uncertainty.

Last year, Congress blocked the Afghan Adjustment Act, a bill that would have created a legal path to permanent residence for Afghans. The bill has been reintroduced this year.

Critics are frustrated with how long it's taken for the U.S. to process special visas for Afghan evacuees, accusing the U.S. of treating Ukranian and Afghan refugees differently.

Veterans group Sisters of Service has helped resettle members of the Female Tactical Platoon, offering mentorship to help them adjust to life in the U.S. But without permanent residence, Akbari says finding good jobs is difficult: "It's important for me, the Afghan Adjustment Act, because I want to join the U.S. military ... But because I don't have permanent status, I can't do that. It's the same for the other [platoon members]."

