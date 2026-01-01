Dave Barnaclo

I spent over thirty years in the Mortgage Banking business in Cincinnati Ohio.

During that time I was active on a number of Boards,including the Ohio Mortgage Bankers Association (President 2001)

I moved to the Western Slope in 2015 primarily due to the climate, fly fishing as well as the wonderful public radio stations in the area.

A lifelong lover of music I joined KVNF as a DJ in 2022 ang have loved every moment of my time here.

In closing I am ready to spend my retirement years working to help better this station I have grown to love.