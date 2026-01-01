Sara Rinne lives in Montrose where she was born and raised. She holds a bachelor's degree in History from Colorado State University and a master's degree in Public Administration from Syracuse University. She spent many wonderful years serving her hometown community as the Head of Adult Services at the Montrose Regional Library District, where she provided access to diverse books, programs, and other resources for the people of Montrose. Now, Sara continues to serve the West Slope as the Deputy Director for Western Colorado Alliance, helping to support and elevate local voices through grassroots community organizing. Sara has volunteered for several local boards where she gained valuable nonprofit governance experience, most recently as the president of the board for Valley Food Partnership. In her free time, you can find Sara, along with her husband, two daughters, and their energetic pup Rusty, playing outside - hiking, flyfishing, camping, or doing anything that gets them close to nature. She also happily curls up with a book every chance she gets. Sara has been a KVNF listener her entire life, and looks forward to applying her skills and experience to helping KVNF evolve and meet their mission.