KVNF Regional Newscast: May 18, 2026

Man shot by Montrose police officers stable after surgery, charged with Felony Menacing

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation provided an update on the officer-involved shooting that occurred last week. According to a press release, Montrose Police Officers responded to a report of a male outside a residence in the 100 block of Spruce Drive holding an AR-15 style rifle and shouting. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, issuing commands for the man to drop his weapon. According to the investigation, he was non-compliant and moved toward the officers, at which point two officers discharged their weapons. The man was struck by gunfire and transported to Montrose Regional Hospital. He has since been charged with multiple counts of Criminal Attempt Assault in the First Degree and Felony Menacing.

Ridgway votes down anti-idling ordinance

The Ridgway Town Council voted down final approval of an divisive anti-idling ordinance. According to the Ouray County Plaindealer, “the town adopted an anti-idling stance and campaigned on the issue for years, however that message has never been enforceable.” The town council gave initial approval to a version of the ordinance last month, after asking the Sustainability Advisory Board to address concerns. The new proposal would have prohibited vehicles from idling for more than two minutes with a one-hour period on public property or the town’s “Historic Business” zoning district. Commercial vehicles would have been exempt. Violating the policy would have been punishable by a maximum fine of $300. Supporters of the proposals cited the harmfulness of emissions, especially for children and the elderly. Opponents cited the burden that would be placed on the marshal’s office in enforcing it.

Governor Polis gives Tina Peters clemency

Governor Jared Polis has shortened the prison sentence for Tina Peters and ordered her released on June 1st. The former Mesa County clerk was convicted of tampering with election equipment to prove President Trump’s false claims of rigging the 2020 presidential election. She was sentenced to 9 years in prison.

Homeschooling alternative grows in the Mountain West

As homeschooling continues to grow in the region, some parents are finding they don't have the time to teach or just need help keeping kids on track. That's created a business opportunity for smaller alternative education popping up in Jackson, Wyoming, and other mountain towns. As KHOL's Sophia Boyd Fliegel reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio, they could soon be bolstered by public funds.