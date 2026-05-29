KVNF Regional Newscast: May 29, 2026

Bone Mesa Domestic Water District urges users to conserve water after a water break

Bone Mesa Domestic Water District is notifying ALL users to conserve water immediately and only use domestic water for essential uses such as flushing toilets, cooking and drinking water. A main transmission line was hit last night and repaired within hours, but the break caused significant water loss from the system and the raw water storage tank is at critical levels and water conservation must take place immediately to avoid outages.

Water users are directed to NOT use any domestic water for irrigation or outside uses. The Water Company is actively working on solutions and looking for leaks. If you believe you have a domestic water leak on your property, please contact the water company immediately. We need all users to conserve water.

Additional information will be shared on the Bone Mesa Water Company website at BoneMesaWater.com - if needed you can contact the call center listed on the website. Please DO NOT call Delta County Dispatch - dispatch does NOT have any info on this incident. Please direct all questions to Bone Mesa Water Company at BoneMesaWater.com or 855-269-9900.

New Colorado bill increases access to abortion medications on college campuses

Governor Polis signed a bill into law this week that supporters say will make it easier for students at Colorado colleges and universities to access abortion medication. Starting in August of 20-27, schools with on-campus pharmacies will have to keep mifepristone and misoprostol in stock. Campuses without pharmacies will be required to write prescriptions for the drugs. The law will apply to both public and private schools, but those with religious affiliations can opt out.

New Southeast Deer Trail Avenue Bridge completed in Cedaredge

A major bridge replacement project in Cedaredge is now complete, opening the door to broader transportation improvements on the town’s east side.

According to the Delta County Independent, town leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for the new Southeast Deer Trail Avenue bridge over Surface Creek. The previous bridge had become badly worn, too narrow for comfortable two-way traffic, and vulnerable to debris blockages.

The new bridge is wider, designed for heavier loads, and includes a sidewalk for pedestrians as part of Cedaredge’s ongoing Safe Routes to School project. The town is working to connect sidewalks from the middle and high schools south toward Highway 65, creating safer routes for students, walkers and bicyclists.

More public lands are being opened to hunting and fishing

The Trump Administration is continuing its push to open more public lands for hunting and fishing. As the Mountain West News Bureau's Rachel Cohen reports, that could include new opportunities at several wildlife refuges in our region.

National Trails Day is Saturday, June 6. For more than three decades, the American Hiking Society and the U.S. Forest Service have teamed up to get people out on the trail. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Jenny Kinsey has more.