KVNF Regional Newscast: June 12, 2026

Fatal shooting in Montrose

The Montrose County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred last Thursday, June 11.

According to a post by the Sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 2pm to the 64,000 block of Kayla Trail following a report of a shooting.

Investigators have confirmed that one individual is deceased as a result of the incident.

The investigation remains in its early stages. No additional information is available for release at this time.

The Montrose County Sheriff's Office said that it will provide updates as more information becomes available and can be released without compromising the investigation.

Garage fire destroys Olathe-based charity donations

In other local news, a fire destroyed items an Olathe-based ministry collects for those in need– for the second time in five years. The Montrose Daily Press reports that the garage of Bobbie Guerra, founder of the organization Angels for the Needy, caught fire last week. The fire happened when her husband Hank is out of work due to a spinal problem, and that she not only needs to restock the destroyed charity goods, but may also have to pay for the portable storage trailer she was renting. The Angels for the Needy trailer was burned and melted along the side panel and everything in it — items such as sleeping bags, tents, hygiene items, storage containers for her food ministry — is a loss due to either burning or smoke damage. Angels for the Needy also faced a storage unit fire in 2020, but managed to rebuild and continue serving the community. Guera told the Montrose Daily Press that she is undeterred, even after this second fire.

Paonia Food Movement stocks free community fridge

In other community-serving news, the Paonia Food Movement posted that the free fridge on the corner of Third and Grand in Paonia is stocked full of French white bread from Mountain Oven, fresh greens from Figure 8 Farming, and cherry tomatoes and eggs from The Living Farm. The group says that if you find yourself in a place of food insecurity, please help yourself. Brought to you by the Paonia Food Movement, and our generous donors in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Libraries near Maroon Bells Scenic Area will provide free daily shuttle passes

According to a press release from the Forest Service, an innovative new program will help people access the Maroon Bells Scenic Area who might not otherwise due to cost or other obstacles.

Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, White River National Forest, and the Basalt Regional, Glenwood Springs Branch and the Pitkin County libraries are teaming up to provide daily shuttle passes from Aspen Highlands to the Maroon Bells Scenic Area. Each library will have one pass available for check out each day, valid for up to four people. The pass includes the Scenic Area daily use fee and parking at Aspen Highlands.

“We want to ensure that we are reducing any economic barriers that are keeping Valley residents or visitors from reaching one of the most iconic areas in Colorado,” said White River National Forest Supervisor Brian Glaspell.

Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Each library has seven passes total, with one pass designated for each day of the week. A single day pass can be checked out for seven days total from the Basalt and Glenwood Springs libraries, and for three days from the Pitkin County Library, which allows flexibility for checking out and returning the pass.

New Hotchkiss water restrictions

In drought news, the Hotchkiss Board of Trustees passed new water billing rates and watering restrictions on May 28. The changes went into effect immediately and will remain until Nov. 1 unless the board rescinds them with another resolution. No outside watering from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The restrictions include:

No new grass.

New landscape work permitted only for xeriscaping, drip irrigation and for planting drought tolerant trees and shrubs.

Odd number addresses water on Monday and Thursday only.

Even number addresses water on Tuesday and Friday only.

No curbside washing of vehicles.

No new hot tubs, pools or fountains.

Watering restrictions do not apply to irrigation water or wells.

Older adults are increasingly turning to cannabis to self-medicate

Researchers surveyed about 170 people 60 or over about why they wanted to purchase edible cannabis products. These adults were in Colorado where recreational marijuana is legal. And they weren’t trying to get high – but to manage pain, sleep or mental health concerns. As the Mountain West News Bureau's Rachel Cohen reports, these researchers in our region are trying to understand this cohort's motivations to help them navigate complex medical decisions.

Paonia Board of Trustees drama, explained

The past two months have been a difficult time for the Paonia Board of Trustees and staff as they endure a storm of negative feedback from the public, along with a spate of resignations. Last month, people crowded into board meetings to demand that trustees take down a Verkada camera surveillance system, complaining that it destroyed the small-town atmosphere of trust. The board shut off the last camera this week and will take a $53,000 loss on the purchase. Cheaper cameras will be used for essential security locations, but the camera backlash sparked a wave of disapproval and condemnation that resulted in Administrator Wynn's resignation. Marty Durlin brings us the story.