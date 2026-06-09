KVNF Regional Newscast: June 9, 2026

Fire spreads in west end of Montrose County

The Montrose County Office of Emergency Management is alerting residents to a wildfire in the area. The Bee Hive Fire is burning just northeast of Paradox in the west end of Montrose County. As of 4:50pm yesterday, the fire was estimated at 100 acres. Regional Captain Adam Johnson reported yesterday afternoon that four aircraft had been ordered to combat the blaze. Law enforcement referred to the fire as “fast-growing.” Officials are asking residents to not call 911 regarding the fire. The Montrose County Office of Emergency Management will have regular updates, and you can track the fire on the Watch Duty App. KVNF will keep you informed if the fire continues to spread.

Ouray and Aspen receive grants for affordable housing

Colorado is investing millions into affordable housing projects across the state, and one of the biggest impacts on the Western Slope will be in Ouray.

Governor Jared Polis, along with the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade and the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, announced nearly $28.5 million in preliminary Proposition 123 Equity funding for four affordable housing developments.

Among the recipients is the River Walk Affordable Rentals project in Ouray, which is set to receive $2.4 million. The development will create 13 new apartments, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom units for households earning between 80-100% of the area's median income. The project will feature all-electric construction and passive solar design.

The state says the developments selected for funding met strategic goals that include walkability, energy efficiency, and access to jobs and services.

Also receiving funding is Aspen's Lumberyard Apartments Phase A project. The development will receive $5 million toward the first phase of a larger housing community. This phase includes 66 units, with future plans bringing the total to 277 apartments. The project will serve residents earning between 50-130% of area median income and will be connected to downtown Aspen by a new fare-free bus service.

State officials say the investments are intended to expand affordable housing options and help more Coloradans live closer to where they work. Residents in these developments will also be enrolled in the Colorado Renter Rewards Program, which helps renters build savings for future needs, including homeownership.

Youth Art and Poetry contest highlights water polution

The Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership is holding a Youth Art & Poetry contest this month. The theme is “All Of Us Can Help Keep Rivers Clean: Let’s prevent nonpoint source pollution!” Nonpoint source pollution (NSP), or water pollution that does not originate from a single, distinct source, such as a pipe, is an ongoing threat to water quality in the state of Colorado. The Art & Poetry Contest is designed to educate the community about the challenges faced by our waterways and opportunities to reduce the impacts of harmful nonpoint source pollutants such as sediment, bacteria, recreation, post-wildfire runoff, and pet waste. Submissions will be accepted through June 24. You can learn more at uncompahgrewatershed.org.

Colorado prisons restricted visitation over the weekend after a fatal incident in Bent

Visitation resumed at nearly all of Colorado’s state prisons yesterday after restrictions were imposed over the weekend. The Department of Corrections suspended visits on Sunday after two inmates died and a third was injured at the Bent County Correctional Facility in Southeastern Colorado. In a post on the DOC Facebook page, officials said the inmates were involved in an incident Saturday night. The deaths remain under investigation. Visitation has resumed at all state prisons except the Bent facility.

Coloradans to start receiving primary ballots this week

Ballots for Colorado’s June 30th primary election are being mailed to voters this week. They’ll be sent out through Friday. Voters who belong to a political party will receive only their party’s ballot. Unaffiliated voters will receive ballots for both the Democratic and Republican primaries, but they are only allowed to submit one. Ballots submitted by mail should be postmarked at least a week before election day. After that, they should be returned using an official dropbox. All ballots must be submitted by 7:00 p.m. on June 30th. KVNF will bring you additional information about the races and Western Slope candidates in the coming weeks.

Debate over Colorado River usage continues

Some of the Colorado River’s top officials made a rare public speaking appearance last week but still seemed far apart on a deal to share water going forward. As Alex Hager reports for the Mountain West News Bureau, Colorado’s top water official pushed back on a plan put forth by Arizona, California and Nevada.

Equine therapy on the Western Slope

For over 20 years now, WindWalkers has been providing equine-assisted therapy at its ranch in Carbondale.

Participants interact and care for horses, gaining mental and physical skills, according to the nonprofit.

Ginger Opp took over as the executive director last fall.

For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Aspen Public Radio’s Hannah Weaver spoke with Opp in a training arena to discuss how horses can improve our well-being.

