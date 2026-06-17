KVNF Regional Newscast: June 17, 2026

Delta County reminds residents of important wildfire terms

As wildfire risk increases, it is important to understand the difference between a Fire Weather Watch, Fire Threat, Red Flag Warning, and Fire Restrictions. Delta County sent out a helpful explainer for the terms:

Fire Weather Watch is a term used by fire weather forecasters to notify using agencies, usually 24 to 72 hours ahead of the event, that current and developing meteorological conditions may evolve into dangerous fire weather.

At fire threat means conditions are creating an increased risk for wildfire. This can include dry vegetation, high temperatures, low humidity, wind, drought conditions, and available firefighting resources.

A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service when critical fire weather conditions are happening or expected soon. During a Red Flag Warning, fires can start easily and spread quickly.

Fire restrictions are official rules put in place by the Delta County Sheriff’s Office to help reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires. There are two different stages:

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions generally limit higher-risk fire activities. In Delta County, Stage 1 prohibits open burning/agricultural burning, burning trash or debris, bonfires or campfires on open ground or in rock rings, fireworks, exploding targets, tracer ammunition, and smoking near combustible materials.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are more restrictive and are used when fire danger increases. Stage 2 generally prohibits campfires or bonfires, open/agricultural burning, burn barrels, portable chimineas, charcoal BBQs, wood fire pits, tiki torches, fireworks, exploding targets, tracer ammunition, and other activities that increase fire risk.

Hikers rescued from Telluride Via Ferrata

At approximately 9:55 p.m. Saturday (June 13), San Miguel County Search and Rescue (SAR) responded to a report of two lost hikers who became “cliffed out” while descending the technical Via Ferrata route in Telluride.

When hikers become cliffed out, they have encountered cliffs or steep rock walls that prevent further progress, forcing them to stop, backtrack or find another route.

Attempts by responders to guide the two young women down remotely were unsuccessful, and a team of rescuers was deployed to assist them. Rescuers made contact with the hikers, set up a short rappel and descended back to the trail. The two were safely guided down and provided transportation to their vehicle.

Half a dozen SAR personnel participated in the overnight mission, which lasted more than four hours. There were no reported injuries.

The women, one from Idaho and the other from Utah, are both in their early 20s and traveling together. They told deputies they began the traverse around 6:30 p.m. and had never attempted the Via Ferrata before. The two were ill-equipped, carrying only sparse clothing and no food or water.

The Via Ferrata is located at the east end of Telluride’s box canyon. It is classified as moderately difficult, with significant cliff exposure and narrow ledges hundreds of feet above the valley floor. Iron rungs, cables and handholds are bolted into the rock face. Hiring a guide is recommended for inexperienced climbers.

The San Miguel County Sheriff reminds residents and visitors that safe travel while recreating in the mountains requires preparation. For routes this challenging, a significantly higher level of preparedness, equipment and skill is required than for many other outdoor pursuits.

San Miguel County Undersheriff Nick Xavier said, “These two hikers could have spent the night stranded on the cliffs, cold, frightened and at risk of injury or worse had it not been for our dedicated and highly skilled SAR team, People need to exercise better judgment and be appropriately experienced and prepared before attempting terrain this technical.”

Staged reading of "Famous" at the Blue Sage Center

KVNF's James Barr sat down for a conversation with actress Sandra Bauleo & director Thomas Caruso, who will be presenting a staged reading of “Famous” this week at the Blue Sage Center for the Arts in Paonia on Saturday the 20th at 3pm. As part of the project, Bauleo and Caruso will spend a week in residence in the North Fork Valley, developing the piece.

A native New York actor, Bauleo is known for her work in the award-winning independent film Cicada, NBC’s 30 Rock, and Adult Swim’s Teenage Euthanasia.

Caruso is an acclaimed director. His work spans Broadway, Off-Broadway, the West End, and national tours.