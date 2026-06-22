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KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: June 22, 2026

By Brody Wilson
Published June 22, 2026 at 12:09 AM MDT
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Aircraft dropping fire retardant on the Lawhead fire.
Hotchkiss Fire District - Facebook Page
Telluride Bluegrass Festival

Lawhead Fire
Crews have fully contained the Lawhead Fire on Redlands Mesa, northwest of Hotchkiss. Hotchkiss Fire says the fire is 100 percent contained after burning about 35 acres. It broke out Thursday afternoon, June 18, near the intersection of North Road and Rimrock Road, and spread quickly. Flames were too intense at first for crews to fight on the ground, and some residents were told to leave. Helicopters and air tankers were called in while firefighters worked to protect nearby homes. No structures were lost. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries on the fire line but were treated and returned to work. Everyone who had to evacuate has since returned home. Officials say smoke and ash may still rise from inside the fire area for days. They say that's normal, but anyone who sees flames or smoke outside the fire's edge should call 911.

Citizens Climate Lobby pushes for datcenter moratorium
In other news, an environmental group is urging western Colorado counties to get ahead of a possible data center boom. The Citizens Climate Lobby, based in Montrose, wants Montrose and Delta counties to slow down before large projects arrive. The concern followed a recent open board meeting of the local power company, Delta-Montrose Electric Association, or DMEA. Group member Tony Hoag told both county commissions that DMEA's CEO reported a 50-megawatt inquiry — a load that, in most cases today, would mean a data center. For perspective, DMEA's peak load is around 100 megawatts. CEO Jack Johnston did not say who was behind the inquiry, and KVNF was not able to independently verify the claims. Hoag is asking each county to adopt a moratorium on new data centers, citing concerns about electricity, water, and cost. So far, neither county has acted.

100% renewable energy - a tall order
Also in energy news, Holy Cross Energy — which serves the Roaring Fork Valley, including Aspen and Carbondale — sourced enough renewable energy in March to match its members' electricity use. It wasn't a fully renewable month, since renewables aren't always available at peak demand. The utility aims to run on 100 percent renewable power consistently by 2030. CEO Brian Hennigan says the key isn't more solar, but battery storage to deliver power when the sun isn't shining.

Personal story from the Lawhead Fire
In the second half of Monday's newscast, the owner of the property where the Lawhead Fire began shares her firsthand account of the fire and her escape with her daughter. The official cause remains under investigation by the Delta County Sheriff's Office.

KVNF Regional Newscast
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Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
See stories by Brody Wilson