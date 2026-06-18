KVNF Regional Newscast: June 18, 2026

Telluride Bluegrass Festival will be livestreamed via nugs platform

The 53rd annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival is this weekend. Founded in 1974 and occurring annually during the summer solstice, Telluride Bluegrass has been inviting music fans to the historic mining town in the San Juan Mountains of southwestern Colorado for 4 days of adventurous acoustic music in the stunning Telluride box canyon for 50 years. The festival brings attendees from far and wide, to see some of today’s top Bluegrass artists. If you aren’t able to attend in-person this weekend, there’s an alternate way to hear the music. The festival is partnering for the second year with nugs, a concert livestreaming service, so that fans near and far can experience this year’s festival via livestream, from their own home. You can learn more at nugs.net/telluride.

Montrose DART funding likely to be restored

KVNF reported last week that the Montrose Development and Revitalization Team, also known as DART, lost a vast majority of its funding due to a typo in the city budget. The Montrose Daily Press reports that the City seems likely to restore the funding. At a workshop on Monday, Mayor Michael Badagliacco said that restoring the funding is really just a “housekeeping issue.” Councilmember J. David Reed said, “It was an obvious error,” and, “To me, it’s kind of a no brainer.” Multiple residents and local business owners spoke up in support of DART during the workshop, noting how much the team has helped them and requesting the funds be restored. Council members opted to revisit the item at the July 7 regular city council meeting, where they will consider an action item to amend and re-allocate the intended funds

Americans provided feedback critical of the Trump administration when asked to report National Parks signage

Last summer, signs posted around national parks, monuments and historic sites asked visitors to use feedback forms to report any exhibits that are, quote, "negative about either past or present Americans or that fail to emphasize the beauty, grandeur, and abundance of landscapes and other natural features."

This includes signs placed at the Sand Creek Massacre site and at the Amache site in southwest Colorado where Japanese Americans were incarcerated during World War II.

An analysis by the Center for Western Priorities shows that the vast majority of comments expressed opposition to the order. Their analysis showed that less than one percent of the more than 35,000 comments submitted actually used the comment form as intended, with comments submitted that criticized the Trump administration generally, as well as a number of jokes and off-topic responses.

In May, a lawsuit forced the feds to release the more than 35,000 comments the public sent in the forms.

For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KHOL's Sophia Boyd Fliegel spoke with reporter Jenna McMurtry who analyzed the more than 500 comments that were submitted between Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks in Wyoming.