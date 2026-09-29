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Local Motion

Local Motion: Regional Roundup Episode 175.

By Brody Wilson
Published September 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM MDT
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Doug Figgs performs at the West End Cowboy Gathering in Nucla
Eliza Dunn/KOTO
Doug Figgs performs at the West End Cowboy Gathering in Nucla

On this week’s Regional Roundup, we hear about efforts to restore beaver habitat in Rocky Mountain National Park, then we head to Western Colorado to hear how one rural community is dealing with electronic waste. After that we head to the Four Corners to the burn scar from the Ferris Fire to hear how wildfire impacts soil. We round out the show hearing about what El Niño might bring to the drought-stricken Rocky Mountain West.

On this week’s Regional Roundup, we hear about efforts to restore beaver habitat in Rocky Mountain National Park, then we head to Western Colorado to hear how one rural community is dealing with electronic waste. After that we head to the Four Corners to the burn scar from the Ferris Fire to hear how wildfire impacts soil. We round out the show hearing about what El Niño might bring to the drought-stricken Rocky Mountain West.

  • A story on the recent cowboy gathering that took place in Nucla, Colorado. (KOTO)
  • An interview on the impact of last year's historically dry winter on the ski industry and what they're doing to lure people to the slopes this upcoming seasion. (RMCR)
  • An interview with reporter Jamie Wanzek who has produced a three part series on the former working class neighborhoods in Durango, Colorado, and how they were impacted by Durango's toxic industrial past. (RMCR/KDUR)
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Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
See stories by Brody Wilson