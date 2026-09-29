Local Motion: Regional Roundup Episode 175.

On this week’s Regional Roundup, we hear about efforts to restore beaver habitat in Rocky Mountain National Park, then we head to Western Colorado to hear how one rural community is dealing with electronic waste. After that we head to the Four Corners to the burn scar from the Ferris Fire to hear how wildfire impacts soil. We round out the show hearing about what El Niño might bring to the drought-stricken Rocky Mountain West.

A story on the recent cowboy gathering that took place in Nucla, Colorado. (KOTO)

An interview on the impact of last year's historically dry winter on the ski industry and what they're doing to lure people to the slopes this upcoming seasion. (RMCR)

An interview with reporter Jamie Wanzek who has produced a three part series on the former working class neighborhoods in Durango, Colorado, and how they were impacted by Durango's toxic industrial past. (RMCR/KDUR)