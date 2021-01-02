Dispatch from the Undisputed Motorhead Capitol of the West

A Radio Special by Jon Kovash and Josie Kovash

Utah law currently allows ‘street legal’ ATVs and UTVs to drive on public roads. As the industry gets more popular, there are more vehicles on the road, and more noise reverberating across impacted communities. This program, by independent producers Jon Kovash and Josie Kovash, aims to capture Moab residents' mounting frustration around quality of life issues and community health.

Program aired on KVNF Friday, Jan. 1st, 2021

