This week on Talkin Music, we’ve got interviews and a live performance shared by stations in the Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition. KZMU's Crystal Bunch interviews Boston reggae band The Elovaters. KOTO's Julia Caulfield speaks to Telluride songwriter Emily Scott Robinson. And KDNK's Amy Kimberly hosts Paonia band Bracken Creek for a live in-studio performance.

