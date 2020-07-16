KVNF Regional Newscast: July 16, 2020

- Governor Polis issues statewide mask order effective Friday, July 17
- Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission resumes hearings on SB-181
- U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen of Nevada and 11 other Senators want support for the outdoor recreation industry in future recovery legislation
- Colorado conservationists are voicing opposition to William Perry Pendley's nomination as director of the BLM
- U.S. Senator Michael Bennet tells KVNF's Gavin Dahl that he hopes a new bipartisan COVID relief package is possible in the next three weeks