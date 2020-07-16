Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: July 16, 2020

By 23 minutes ago
  • Governor Polis issues statewide mask order effective Friday, July 17
  • Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission resumes hearings on SB-181
  • U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen of Nevada and 11 other Senators want support for the outdoor recreation industry in future recovery legislation
  • Colorado conservationists are voicing opposition to William Perry Pendley's nomination as director of the BLM
  • U.S. Senator Michael Bennet tells KVNF's Gavin Dahl that he hopes a new bipartisan COVID relief package is possible in the next three weeks

Tags: 
Governor Polis
COGCC
Sen. Jacky Rosen
Outdoor Recreation
William Perry Pendley
BLM
Sen. Michael Bennet
COVID-19