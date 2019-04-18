Related Program: 
Local Motion: Arts for All

Credit Thesa Callinicos

Arts education helps kids in many ways, improving their focus and creativity, allowing them to learn more effectively, and building social skills and self-confidence. KVNF's Jodi Peterson spoke with several people involved with the Paonia-based Arts for All to learn more about how the program is benefiting local children. The kids' latest project, a clay tile mural, will be unveiled April 26 at 6pm at the Blue Sage in Paonia.  Interviews include director Neal Schwieterman, teachers Thesa Callinicos and Tricia Tittle, and young participants.

