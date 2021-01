Denver based folk/hip-hop/electronic duo Grim & Darling talk with KVNF about their recent album release called "Three." Appropriately titled this is the duo's third album. After a little break Colorado musicians Jessa Love and Jordan Polovina found themselves back in the studio during the 2020 pandemic. The duo describes "Three" as a good balance of both Jessa and Jordan. Be on the look out for more new music from Grim & Darling in 2021.

Talkin Music host Kori Stanton talks with Denver duo Grim & Darling about their recent album "Three."