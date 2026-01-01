Prepare: Ready, set, GO!

Create a Family Disaster Plan

A disaster plan is your household's playbook — agreed on before an emergency so everyone knows what to do without having to figure it out under pressure. Review and practice it at the start of each fire season.



Choose two meeting locations — one near your home for sudden emergencies, one outside your neighborhood in case you cannot return.

Designate an out-of-area contact. It is often easier to call outside your local area during an emergency. Have all family members check in with this person.

Plan multiple evacuation routes. Roads close during wildfires — know at least two ways out in each direction, including routes that accommodate livestock trailers if needed.

Account for large animals. If you have horses, goats, or other livestock, your plan must include trailer routes and evacuation destinations that accept animals.

Know your utility shut-offs. Every adult in the household should know where and how to shut off gas, electricity, and water.

Have fire extinguishers accessible and train all family members on their use.

Keep a NOAA Weather Radio at home. If cell service fails during a wildfire, a battery-powered or hand-crank NOAA Weather Radio will still receive emergency alerts. KVNF 90.9 FM and KVMT 89.1 FM also broadcast emergency information when cell networks are down.

Keep a go bag ready (see below) and an extra emergency kit in your car in case you cannot return home.

When You Have to Leave: The 6 P's of Wildfire Evacuation

The 6 P's is a widely used wildfire evacuation framework developed by Cal Fire and adopted by fire departments across the country, including in Colorado. If you have 15 minutes to leave, focus on these six categories — in this order.

The P

What to prioritize

People

Account for all family members. Designate a meeting place away from the fire area and an out-of-area contact so separated family members can check in.

Pets

Have a plan for all pets and large animals, including horses and livestock. Know which evacuation routes accommodate trailers.

Papers & Documents

IDs, passports, insurance policies, birth certificates, property deeds, and key financial records. Consider storing digital copies in the cloud.

Prescriptions

A full supply of all medications and any special medical equipment for every family member.

Pictures & Priceless Items

Family photos, home videos, and other irreplaceable personal items. Also include laptops and external hard drives with backed-up data.

Plastic & Cash

Credit and debit cards, plus some cash in case card readers are down.



Pack a Go Bag

The American Red Cross and FEMA recommend that every household assemble an emergency kit before an emergency — not during one. Store it somewhere accessible so you can grab it in minutes. Items in red are additions based on current FEMA wildfire-specific guidance.

Category

Item

Notes

Water & Food

Water

One gallon per person (and pet) per day — minimum three-day supply. Seven days recommended for remote or mountain communities with limited road access.

Food

Non-perishable food for all family members and pets — at least a three-day supply. Include a manual can opener.

Health & Safety

N95 or KN95 Respirator Masks

Essential for wildfire smoke — one per family member. Standard dust masks are not sufficient. Recommended by FEMA and the Red Cross for wildfire preparedness.

First Aid Kit

Include bandages, antiseptic, and any specialty supplies for your household.

Prescriptions & Medications

Full supply for all family members, plus any special medical equipment.

Extra Eyeglasses or Contacts

Replacement pair or extra supply.

Sanitation Supplies

Wet wipes, garbage bags, hand sanitizer.

Power & Communication

Flashlight & Extra Batteries

Headlamps are especially useful, freeing both hands.

Battery-Powered or Hand-Crank Radio

Include a NOAA Weather Radio — critical if cell service fails. KVNF broadcasts emergency information on KVNF 90.9 FM and KVMT 89.1 FM.

Whistle

To signal for help if you are trapped or separated.

Phone Chargers & Power Bank

Chargers for cell phones, laptops, and other devices, plus a backup battery bank.

Documents & Finance

Important Documents

IDs, passports, insurance cards, birth certificates, property deeds, financial records. Store copies digitally.

Plastic & Cash

Credit and debit cards, plus cash in case card readers are unavailable.

Extra Car Keys

A spare set in case of emergency.

Navigation & Utilities

Evacuation Map

A printed map marked with multiple evacuation routes in case roads are closed.

Wrench or Pliers

To shut off gas, water, or electric utilities at the source if needed.

Irreplaceable Items

Family Photos & Mementos

Photos, home videos, and other items that cannot be replaced.

Laptop & External Hard Drive

Critical personal data and backed-up files.



💡 Tip: Keep a pair of old shoes and a flashlight beside your bed. A sudden night evacuation may not give you time to search for them.



For a complete emergency kit checklist, visit ready.gov/kit (FEMA) or redcross.org.

Sources: FEMA Ready.gov · American Red Cross · Cal Fire · Colorado DHSEM · FEMA Wildfire Protective Actions (community.fema.gov) · Draft prepared April 2026.

