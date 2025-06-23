Delta Police Chief addresses weekend shooting

On Monday, June 23 at 3:00 p.m. Delta Police Chief Lucas Fedler addressed the public and media during a press conference at the Delta Police Station. The press conference was livestreamed by Delta County Independent on their Facebook page.

KVNF attempted to enhance the audio from the press conference, however, due to audio issues from the source some portions of the press conference were edited out. During the audio clean-up process Chief Fedler's voice is somewhat distorted.

Chief Fedler identified the shooter as 75 year old Delta resident Steven E. Grubb. The victims were his son and son's girlfriend. Fedler said the victims are in stable condition. Mr. Grubb was found in the residence deceased of an apparent gunshot wound.

Earlier From Delta County Independent:

At approximately 8:42 a.m. on Sunday, the Delta Police Department, alongside other law enforcement agencies, responded to 1572 G96 Lane, Delta, for a report of multiple gunshot victims at the address. Two individuals were located with apparent gunshot wounds and were transported to Delta Health.

At 9:34 a.m., Delta County Alerts issued an alert declaring a shelter-in-place from the Gunnison River in the City of Delta north to H25 Road, 1550 Road to the west and Highway 50 to the east.

Delta Health initiated a lockdown during the situation, taking only emergency cases.

The suspect barricaded him/herself inside the residence. An alert at 11:10 a.m. stated that law enforcement had the suspect barricaded inside the residence. An alert at 2:03 p.m. declared the situation concluded and issued the all-clear.

Delta PD stated that the situation appeared to be an isolated incident with no known ongoing threat to the public.

