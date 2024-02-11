Crisis to Comeback: Food Security & Climate Change | Kate Greenberg CO's Commissioner of Agriculture
This episode features a discussion on food security and new state programs for grant and funding opportunities for small and large scale farmers and retailers. Colorado's Commissioner of Agriculture, Kate Greenberg, also talks about climate change and how it relates to current Agriculture in Colorado.
Here are some links to the state programs mentioned in this interview:
1. Colorado's Community Food Access Program
2. Colorado's Soil Health Program
3. Colorado Department of Agriculture Job Opportunities