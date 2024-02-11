© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Crisis to Comeback: Food Security & Climate Change | Kate Greenberg CO's Commissioner of Agriculture

By Kori Stanton
Published February 11, 2024 at 5:00 PM MST

This episode features a discussion on food security and new state programs for grant and funding opportunities for small and large scale farmers and retailers. Colorado's Commissioner of Agriculture, Kate Greenberg, also talks about climate change and how it relates to current Agriculture in Colorado.   Here are some links to the state programs mentioned in this interview: 
1. Colorado's Community Food Access Program

2. Colorado's Soil Health Program 

3. Colorado Department of Agriculture Job Opportunities

Kori Stanton
Kori Stanton is an award-winning film and radio producer, photographer, lavender farmer, and lover of music discovery. As the daughter of KVNF's founder, Kori has a deep understanding and passion for community radio. Kori produces the weekly podcast 'Rain &amp; Shine' as well as hosts and produces 'Crisis to Comeback.' When she's not producing or farming you can find her DJing as Koko Love.
