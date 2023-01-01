“Crisis to Comeback: Your Local Climate Action Podcast” is a Western Colorado local and regional weekly short-form podcast that explores the impacts of climate change and the state of warming in Delta County and Western Colorado, and local climate actions taken by individual citizens, businesses, and government. Get informed, inspired and empowered by listening to these short episodes and become part of the solution to addressing our rapidly changing local climate. These podcasts may be used as school curriculum, or as stand-alone pieces for public education.

This podcast was made possible in part by the West Elk Community Fund and Citizens for A Healthy Community. If you have questions, comments, or want to learn more about this podcast please reach out to us at crisistocomeback@chc4you.org.