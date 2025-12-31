Cultivating Place - Getting to know our neighbors: Colorado's People & Pollinators Action Network

Every year since 2007 when the US Senate passed sanctions declaring it, the third week of June is celebrated as National Pollinator week. It is no accident that this is the same week as the Summer Solstice – when many pollinators reach their peak. This week, the peak of Winter, we look back on and forward to the peak of summer and all that we as Gardeners plan for, including our beloved pollinators. We are in conversation with Colorado’s People & Pollinators Action Network, whose work helps us as Gardeners lay the best of plans!

PPAN promotes pollinator-friendly land management and landscaping practices through community education, engagement, and advocacy to preserve biodiversity and safeguard public health. They beautifully envision a world with healthy, sustainable ecosystems where people and pollinators can thrive now and for generations to come. They conduct their world-improving work at the grassroots, municipal, and state levels advocating for policies and practices that reduce or eliminate the use of pesticides and create and connect swaths of pollinator-safe habitat with the intent of reversing the drastic decline of pollinator populations.

Joining us this week to share more about how they are doing all that they are doing, and how we can too, are Joyce Kennedy, PPAN’s Executive Director, and Emily KenCairn, Director of Communications and Development – both of whom are Gardeners with a capital G.