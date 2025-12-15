Jennifer Jewell

This week on Cultivating Place we celebrate one woman’s long-standing and loving cultivation of place in rural New Jersey. Janet Mavec is the steward and student of Bird Haven Farm, which after many years of learning from and loving, she now celebrates in word and image in her new place-based memoir: Bird Haven Farm the Story of An Original American Garden, written by Janet and photographed by Ngoc Minh Ngo, out now from Rizzoli Press. This is a conversation about a beautiful, ecological, and intentional human and place collaboration to begin tying up the CP lessons of this season, and looking forward to seeding and inspiring the coming seasons!

