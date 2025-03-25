Emerging Form - Kristin Pedemonti on the Power of Stories

How do the stories we tell become intricately involved with our identities? And how do we change the stories that are not serving us? In this episode of Emerging Form, we speak with storyteller Kristin Pedemonti, founder of Steer Your Story, about Narrative Therapy Practices. We discuss unpeeling layers of stories, how to “thicken the threads” of a preferred narrative, the importance of play, and meeting “stuckness.”

Founder of Steer Your Story, Kristin Pedemonti believes in the power of story to connect and heal. Recipient of the National Storytelling Network International Story Bridge Award, she’s presented in 20 countries across five continents. Kristin serves as Storytelling Consultant and Coach for UNICEF Ghana and for the World Bank coaching staff to mine data to tell the human story.

In 2005, Kristin sold her home and possessions to create and facilitate Literacy Outreach Belize. She donated storytelling and writing programs for 30,000 students and trained 800 teachers how to utilize their indigenous legends to teach creative writing. Her book: A Bridge of Stories chronicles this seven-year literacy project.

You can also find her on: Instagram @kristinpedemonti

Facebook: Kristin Pedemonti, Linked In Kristin Pedemonti